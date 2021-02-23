Fortinet Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Second Year in a Row

Fortinet FortiMail Also Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Email Security for Second Time

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet’s ability to deliver consistent security for all networks, endpoints, and clouds is clearly resonating with our rapidly growing customer base, which now surpasses 500,000. Reviews from customers, such as those featured on Gartner Peer Insights, are an invaluable tool to help organizations make informed decisions. We’re pleased to be recognized for two consecutive years as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure and as a two-time Customers’ Choice for Email Security.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2021 Gartner Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights’ Voice of the Customer for WAN Edge Infrastructure and Email Security for its Secure SD-WAN and FortiMail solutions.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing or using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and FortiMail solutions. The recognition is also based on ranking as high in both review coverage and overall market ratings of a broad mix of enterprises of different sizes and across varied industries and regions.

Over a year filled with transformations to the way organizations conduct business amid uncertainty, Fortinet believes the recognition from the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is further reinforcement of the company’s dedication to delivering consistent security across all networks, endpoints and clouds powered by the highest-performing cybersecurity platform – the Fortinet Security Fabric – to its customers during these challenging times.

2021 Gartner Peer Insights’ Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

This marks the second consecutive year that Fortinet was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN received the highest number of reviews of all products across a wide range of industry segments, verticals, and company sizes.* Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution was also recently recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and scored highest for two Use Cases (Small Footprint Retail WAN and Security-Sensitive WAN) in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure reports.

Fortinet believes that its two-time distinction as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure and additional recognition from Gartner experts affirms the company’s Security-Driven Networking approach to SD-WAN and underscores its commitment to delivering unmatched ROI for our customers.

To meet the demands of today’s distributed networks, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN integrates enterprise-grade security features with industry-leading WAN Edge capabilities, including application resiliency with intelligent application awareness and advanced WAN remediation. Additionally, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN provides end-to-end visibility and centralized control for both NOC and SOC to simplify operations and reduce complexity. Further, the advanced networking capabilities in Fortinet Secure SD-WAN are so robust that a growing number of enterprises are adopting it to replace their legacy routers.

The following is a sampling of the reviews that a few Fortinet Secure SD-WAN customers posted on Gartner Peer Insights:

"Lots Of Searching, Moved To Fortigate Secure SD-WAN With Confidence," IT Manager, 1B - 3B USD company

"We looked around for nearly 6 months in the SD-WAN world, carefully searching for the right vendor, product, and support. After we spent many, many days of review, we decided to use Fortigate as our solution. This works especially nice when you are already in the Fortigate land, as we were. We primarily chose Fortigate as this would integrate with a lot of our existing infrastructure, especially security. IT also included the more advanced features we wanted like FEC (forward error correction)."

“Best Value SD-WAN Solution Combined With Performance And Support That It Top Notch,” Global Design, $3B – 10B USD company

“We have been extremely impressed with the ease of use/setup along with the amazing support that we have come to love with Fortinet. Super cost effective. Also, they have improved over the years how easily can it be managed without having to learn complex commands."

“FortiGate SD-WAN, Problem Solver And Cost Saver!,” Senior IT Manager, $3B – 10B USD company

“Near seamless deployment execution and ability to replace many different suppliers/partners devices with a single solution. Near all-in-one capability. Almost couldn't ask for more."

2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Email Security

This marks the second time Fortinet’s FortiMail solution was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Email Security. Fortinet believes this recognition underpins the value and appreciation customers have for FortiMail’s ability to stop advanced email threats and spam, as well as the value of its integration into an enterprise’s broader security infrastructure through the Fortinet Security Fabric.

FortiMail email security delivers comprehensive, proven email threat protection and has been validated by third-party testing groups, receiving a 94% Threat Detection Rate and AAA rating from SE Labs, a 99.9% malware detection rate from ICSA Labs and spam capture rate of 99.84% from Virus Bulletin.

FortiMail is available in several form factors to allow deployment flexibility for organizations, including as a hosted cloud service, or as virtual and physical appliance form factors. FortiMail offers best-in-class performance, delivering advanced multi-layered protection against the full spectrum of email-borne threats, which remains the most leveraged threat vector for cyber attackers. Powered by FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence, and integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric, FortiMail helps organizations prevent, detect, and respond to email-based threats such as spam, phishing, malware – including zero-day threats, impersonation, and business email compromise attacks.

The following are just a few of the Gartner Peer Insight Reviews from FortiMail customers:

“An Additional Layer Of Security Against Volume-Based And Targeted Cyber Threats,” project manager, $1B – 3B USD company

“We use FortiMail primarily to filter each and every email that comes in or goes out of our organization. It also provides us with an additional layer of security against volume based and targeted cyber attacks in addition to helping us secure and protect sensitive corporate data. In order to stop targeted attacks, irrelevant bulk emails, phishing attacks, etc, we make best use of features like outbreak protection, sandbox analysis, impersonation detection and many more advanced features that compliment FortiMail's anti-spam and anti-malware capabilities. We are also able to prevent the loss of sensitive corporate data with FortiMails' identity-based email encryption and archiving. What's even better is that we can easily integrate FortiMail with other third party components that help us improve our approach towards security by sharing IoCs across a seamless security fabric. Lastly, FortiMail is very simple and easy to deploy and become proficient with because it doesn't demand sound technical know-how to fine tune and troubleshoot."

“FortiMail- Great Email Threat Detection Platform That Provides Security Again Attcks,” DAA, $500M – 1B USD company

“FortiMail protects organization from email threats, malware and phishing attacks that can lead to loss of client sensitive data and check on compliance violations. it is helpful in protecting against URL or links that are embedded in the mails by revalidating links when a user clicks on it using its feature called ClickProtect. It integrates with various mailing services like Microsoft Office365 and Google suite and allows advanced threat detection capabilities that help in making emailing systems more secure."

“Excellent Value for Money, an Honest Product that Does What It Promises,” CIO, $50M – 250M USD company

“FortiMail in Gateway mode is very easily deployed to any mail server. We deployed on prem to our data center, but it can be transferred on cloud with the same license. It is very simple and straightforward and does not demand extra special knowledge to fine-tune it and troubleshoot it. Fortinet people were very knowledgeable and helpful both presales and aftersales. Excellent value for money especially with the addition of FortiSandbox.”

“FortiMail (Powerful Product to Detect the Threats),” Process Improvement Manager, $500M – 1B USD company

“This is the best email security to protect our data from threats or any cyber attacks. Flexible and user friendly product to improve the organization's security position without having any impact on the network."

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimers

*As of February 22, 2021, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN had a 4.7/5 based on 86 reviews. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 480,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.