Global Investor Network BitAngels Launches Salt Lake City Chapter with “Blockchain for Good” event on February 24

Entrepreneurs and Industry Leaders will present and discuss how blockchain technology can fight injustice and improve society

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels, a digital currency investor network to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem, announced today that its Salt Lake City chapter will be launching with a “Blockchain for Good” virtual event on February 24th, 2021 at 1 PM MST. The event will shed light on up-and-coming blockchain startups using technology to help society. All investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community are welcome to attend. A limited amount of free registrations are available on the event page.





Leading the chapter will be BitAngels Salt Lake City Leader, Dan Newbold II. Dan is currently the CEO of Tinker RnD, a data focused venture studio that helps organizations and institutions use data-heavy research to increase value in their products and improve business models. As city leader, Dan will host monthly or bi-monthly BitAngels events themed around market trends, highlighting blockchain startup presentations, and networking with an audience of venture capitalists, angel investors, entrepreneurs and developers, as well as cryptocurrency funds, exchanges, and enthusiasts.





The BitAngels SLC launch event will begin with a presentation by Dr. Hank Selke, who will discuss the next generation of healthcare and his company, Snark Health. Snark Health is leading the way towards improvement within the Doctor-Patient relationship. The company helps patients improve their access to healthcare and lowers costs by using blockchain technology and a decentralized payment network that is independent of governmental or private healthcare insurances.





Next will be a presentation by Jun Yong on his company, Big Mochi, and the next-generation sovereign money infrastructure for Southeast Asia. Yong serves as the CEO of Big Mochi, which uses blockchain to enable migrant workers to take care of their families from anywhere. The company is also a digital platform for hiring, community development, customer service and a hub for legal partnership creation.





Following the two presentations, industry leaders will meet for a panel discussing “Blockchain for Social Good.” Panelists will provide thoughtful commentary on how blockchain technology can pave the way for societal advancement. Brian Christensen of Blockcities and Brian Nelson of Creators of Last Resort will be providing their experiences, projects, and future projections for opportunities that blockchain can help bring to life.





The final presentation will be given by Scott Trowbridge & Matt Shams the founders of Blockswap - the PoS liquidity layer to automate and simplify Defi yields. Blockswap enables users to essentially create a corporate bond of DeFi assets that provides users with a steady APY with interest that is accrued perpetually.





The event will wrap up with an optional virtual networking session where all attendees can connect. BitAngels city events are typically focused on entrepreneurs in the city’s region, but this virtual launch event is open to the entire global blockchain ecosystem. Visit the event page to register for the event. Free registration is limited.







About BitAngels

BitAngels is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person. For more information or to become an investor member, visit www.bitangels.network.

