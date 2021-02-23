Home Bistro, Inc. Adds “Hungry Fan” Celebrity Chef Daina Falk to its All-Star Line-Up

/EIN News/ -- Joint Venture to Create Co-Branded, Home-Delivered,

Sports Fan-Related, Specialty Cuisine.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) (the “Company”), a provider of direct-to-consumer, ready-made, celebrity chef-inspired meals, today announced that it has partnered with celebrity chef Daina Falk, author of “The Hungry Fan’s Game Day Cookbook”, to create a line of home-delivered gourmet meals inspired by her passion for sports. The meals will be marketed exclusively at www.homebistro.com.

“Daina has focused her passion for cooking around ‘game day’, crowd-pleasing, tailgate food she experienced through her time spent at major sporting events and with professional athletes,” stated Home Bistro CEO, Zalmi Duchman. “Her fresh take on classic tailgate food, motivated by her passion for sports and influenced by the sports legends she’s met, adds a new dimension to the Home Bistro culinary experience.” Mr. Duchman continued, “The addition of Daina Falk to our celebrity chef team broadens Home Bistro’s offering of unique and delicious, fully-prepared, home-delivered meals, as we continue the development of the first direct-to-consumer platform dedicated to celebrity chefs’ inspired cuisine.”

Daina added, “I’m excited to evolve my Hungry Fan recipes to fully-cooked, home-delivered experiences to consumers. Partnering with Zalmi and Home Bistro is the perfect channel to introduce my take on crowd-pleasing classics and other delicious game day gastronomic favorites, which can be conveniently prepared within minutes and in the comfort of your home. We’re taking ‘homegating’ to the next level.”

The Company expects to launch the new line of Chef Daina’s “Hungry Fan” meals during the second quarter of 2021.

About Chef Daina Falk

Daina Falk grew up around professional athletes who were clients of her father, legendary sports agent David Falk. Daina created Hungry Fan®, Fangating® and other brands that marry sports and food for the ultimate fan experience. Her website, www.HungryFan.com , offers a range of sports- and food-related content and products to help sports fans entertain on game day. Daina also authored Amazon-bestselling “The Hungry Fan's Game Day Cookbook”, in which she presents more than 100 crowd-pleasing recipes to “Jazz up your tailgate and score points with any home game-watching guest”. The book features a number of recipes she collected from professional athletes and Olympians, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Boomer Esiason.

Daina has produced and hosted content for networks such as CBS, NBC Universal, and HLN, covering major sporting events including multiple Super Bowls and the 2012 London Olympic Games. She also hosted “Toughest Tailgate,” an NFL tailgating show on CBS Sports. A graduate of Duke University and George Washington University (MBA), she currently resides in New York City.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, celebrity chef inspired meals at www.homebistro.com, which includes meals inspired and created by celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora. The Company also offers restaurant-quality meats and seafood through its Prime Chop www.primechop.co and Colorado Prime brands.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company’s growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Contact:

Zalmi Duchman, CEO

zalmi@homebistro.com

Ph: 631.694.1111