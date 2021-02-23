Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Xenon to Participate in Fireside Discussion at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its 2020 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, March 1, 2021:



Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) on Monday, March 1, 2021 to discuss the year-end results and to provide a corporate update. The webcast will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 6061326.



In addition, Xenon will participate in a fireside discussion at the following upcoming virtual investor conference, which will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com