Raptor Technologies® Expands Partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County Florida

Nation’s Tenth Largest School District to Implement Raptor® Emergency Management

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies®, the nation’s leading provider of K-12 integrated school safety software, today announced an expanded partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County (Palm Beach) to add Raptor Emergency Management software to its security measures. The district is the tenth largest in the nation and fifth largest in Florida, serving nearly 200,000 students with over 22,000 staff members in 179 schools. Palm Beach currently uses Raptor Visitor Management to screen and track visitors in its schools.



Raptor Emergency Management enables district administrators and security personnel to maintain real-time visibility during drills, active incidents, and reunification events to ensure that they remain in complete control and have line of sight into everyone and every incident at every school.

“The collaboration with Palm Beach and the District Police Department has been ideal as we have worked together to integrate Raptor emergency management software with the Palm Beach security protocols,” stated Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “This partnership provides a great example of Raptor’s ability to assist even the most progressive and sophisticated school districts in the U.S. with the challenge of protecting their communities during a crisis.”

Raptor has successfully implemented their school safety solutions in nearly 50 percent of the nation’s top 100 largest school districts, including Miami-Dade County Public Schools (Florida), Houston Independent School District (Texas), Broward County Public Schools (Florida), Shelby County Schools (Tennessee), and Brevard Public Schools (Florida).

Recently, the Florida Department of Education named Raptor Technologies as an approved partner for the state’s Alyssa’s Law mandate, which requires Florida schools to have silent panic alarms linked to law enforcement and first responder services by August 1, 2021. Built in collaboration with safety experts and schools across the country, Raptor provides a trusted system exceeding state requirements that can be seamlessly implemented by the mandated deadline.

To learn more about Raptor Technologies and Raptor Emergency Management, visit RaptorTech.com.

About Raptor Technologies®

Raptor Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety software for K-12 schools. Founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day, Raptor® solutions include: Raptor Visitor Management, Raptor Emergency Management and Raptor Volunteer Management.

Currently, the Raptor system is being used by schools nationwide to screen students, staff, and visitors for COVID-19 via customized health screening questions and to run detailed contact tracing reports.

Over 35,000 U.S. schools trust Raptor to help protect their students and staff.

Raptor Technologies is a privately held corporation based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.raptortech.com.

