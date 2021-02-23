Illumio Completes Record Year of Growth in 2020

Historic Quarter and Fiscal Year Led by Largest Increase in Total Customers; International Annual Recurring Revenue Up Over 100% from Prior Year

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, the leading provider of end-to-end Zero Trust segmentation, today announced historic corporate momentum, with record numbers for its fiscal year, ending January 31, 2021. Illumio reported the highest number of new customers within a fiscal year, greater than 100 percent increase in international annual recurring revenue (ARR), and a quarter (Q4) that was the strongest in company history.



Illumio is being used more widely as a strategic security platform, which has fueled its record growth. Eighteen customers now have an ARR above $1M. Notably, more than 10 percent of Fortune 100 companies trust Illumio to protect their networks, data centers, clouds and applications against cyberattacks, including three of the top five enterprise SaaS companies, five of the top ten leading insurance companies, as well as six of the ten biggest banks in the world.

“Many organizations are finding that their cybersecurity strategies are failing to keep up with the rapidly growing scale and pace of global threats,” said Michael Wolkowicz, VP of Cyber Security for the Americas at BT Security. “Together with Illumio, we are helping our customers adopt Zero Trust solutions that enable them to address today’s complex cybersecurity challenges.”

This past year, Illumio also accomplished significant product momentum and innovation, launching a new product, Illumio Edge. Illumio Edge, available via Illumio or the CrowdStrike Store, introduced the world’s first Zero Trust endpoint solution that reduces the risk of destructive ransomware and malware propagating throughout an environment.

Illumio recently celebrated recognition as a company, including being named as a leader in Zero Trust platforms by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 report. Illumio was also recognized by the Deloitte Fast 500, Forbes Cloud 100, Sibos Perfect Pitch - Leadership Category, CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, CRN UK Channel Award, and CRN’s Women of the Channel list for 2020.

Continuing its growth trajectory, Illumio hired several veteran industry leaders including, Jim Love as chief revenue officer, Shay Mowlem as chief marketing officer, and Joel Bauman as senior vice president of business development.

“Innovative security teams understand Zero Trust technology is a necessity to protect their organizations,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “As proud as I am of our past year, I’m even more excited about our future. We are building significant product innovations to further safeguard network communications across any endpoint, data center or cloud, and we have the right team in place to continue our record-breaking growth. Thank you to our customers for trusting us and to our employees for such tremendous work in what has been a remarkable year.”

About Illumio

Illumio enables organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches by preventing the lateral movement of attackers across any organization. Founded on the principle of Zero Trust in 2013, Illumio provides visibility and segmentation for endpoints, data centers and clouds. The world’s leading organizations, including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, Oracle NetSuite and hundreds of others, trust Illumio to reduce cyber risk. For more information, visit https://www.illumio.com/what-we-do and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.