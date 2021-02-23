Better Choice Company Announces Alex Vournas as Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics

Pet Industry Veteran Brings Successful History of Building Scalable Supply Chain Systems

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Alex Vournas as Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics.



Alex Vournas is a highly accomplished Supply Chain professional who most recently was the Director of Supply Chain at Solid Gold Pet LLC, where he oversaw global distribution and logistics and was responsible for managing multiple international and domestic co-manufactures and warehouses, outsourced transportation and ordering logistics. Among many other top accomplishments, Alex was also responsible for managing the logistics related to the company’s significant expansion into Asia, which culminated in a sale of the business to Hong Kong based H&H Group in November 2020. In addition to his experience at Solid Gold, Alex has been a Supply Chain Director at various companies for over 10 years, including Anheuser-Busch and Sara Lee.

Scott Lerner, CEO of The Better Choice Company stated, “Alex’s expertise in creating and overseeing world class logistical operations are imperative to Better Choice Companies ability to fulfill our world-wide corporate sales goals. His experience with both Amazon and PetSmart systems along with the mass scale his programs have dealt with are exactly what we need as our expansion into Asia accelerates.”

Mr. Lerner continued, “Alex’s history includes success within the animal health and wellness industry and his knowledge and connections will be greatly beneficial to Better Choice’s supply chain efforts world-wide. The sheer scale he has worked with at companies such as Anheuser-Busch and Sara Lee will definitely be utilized as we continue to execute on our aggressive growth strategy.”

Alex Vournas received his MBA in Management from St. Louis University.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

