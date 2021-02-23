Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clearside Biomedical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2021

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2021:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Blazing New Paths in Clinical Development and Structure Panel
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:10 pm ET

33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Ophthalmology Panel
Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The panels will be available for attendees on the conference websites. Management will be participating in live, virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications, as well as future therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
ir@clearsidebio.com
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.


Primary Logo

