Dinocrates Group Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certifications

Achievement underscores Dinocrates Group’s commitment to excellence and continual improvement of capabilities and service offerings

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certifications.



Issued by the International Standards Organization (ISO), these certifications show that Dinocrates Group has undergone a stringent evaluation process by a third-party assessor of its quality management system and service management systems.

This announcement by Dinocrates Group comes on the heels of their subsidiary, Global Management Systems Inc. (GMSI), achieving these same certifications in January.

“Dinocrates Group today finds itself in an incredibly exciting time as we continue to strengthen the capabilities that we offer our customers, and our corporate infrastructure,” said Dinocrates Group CEO Tom Prokop. “These certifications further strengthen our commitment to providing quality services and lay the foundation for scalable exponential organic growth and seamless integration of our future M&A targets.”

The ISO 9001:2015 certification proves Dinocrates Group has demonstrated the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a quality management system, including processes for improvement.

The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification shows Dinocrates Group has met the requirements to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve an information technology service management system. This also includes processes for continual improvement.

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates Group is an innovative capabilities-based company headquartered in Rockville, MD providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

