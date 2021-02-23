Fictiv Adds Jabil Alumni to Board and Management Team for Expansion of its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem

Veteran enterprise executives to increase Fictiv’s wealth of experience in enterprise markets and new product introduction

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fictiv today announced the addition of two senior technology leaders with decades of combined experience to its management team and the appointment of former Jabil Chief Marketing Officer Joanne Moretti to its Board of Directors. Todd Taylor will assume the role of VP of Applications Engineering while Michael Swartz has been named VP of Enterprise Solutions for the Consumer Electronics Division.



Swartz and Taylor both join Fictiv from Jabil company Radius Innovation & Design. Moretti brings decades of experience leading sales and marketing at several blue-chip enterprise organizations, including Jabil, Dell, HP, CA Technologies, and as the former interim Chief Marketing Officer for Fictiv.

These appointments follow Fictiv’s recent announcement of a $35M Series D fundraising round from new investors 40 North Ventures and Honeywell, among others. Together, this expanded team and fundraise will support its accelerating customer growth and continued evolution of the company’s Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem as it helps companies of all sizes unlock the benefits of on-demand manufacturing from prototype to production.

“We are excited to add Todd and Michael to our growing management team and are thrilled to have Joanne take a permanent leadership role on our Board of Directors,” said Dave Evans, CEO and co-founder of Fictiv. “The pace of digital transformation in manufacturing continues to accelerate and demand for our services is growing fast. These new additions plus our recent fundraise will help us expand upon our leadership in the space.”

Taylor brings over 20 years of experience in design and engineering consulting to Fictiv. Previously, he led collaborations and program development across Radius and Jabil’s divisions, where he supported product innovation companies as a strategic design partner. At Fictiv, Todd will lead the Applications Engineering Team, helping Fictiv customers optimize their designs for manufacturability and providing essential guided expertise from prototype to production. Taylor has a degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University.

Swartz has more than 20 years of business development experience at prominent product design firms, including his most recent role as Director of Business Development at Radius. Throughout his career, he has built collaborative development partnerships with the world's top brands. At Fictiv, Swartz will lead the Consumer Electronics Enterprise Sales Division.

Moretti joins Fictiv’s Board of Directors after more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, having held sales and marketing leadership roles at a number of Fortune 500 companies. She currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer with DecisionLink, a role she held in an interim capacity for Fictiv until December 2020. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Office for Fortune 200 company Jabil, as VP & Chief Marketing Officer of Dell’s Software division, was the first VP & Dean of the award-winning HP Sales University, and held a range of senior sales roles at CA Technologies. Moretti is a Lean Six Sigma Master and a Computer Programming graduate from the CDI Institute in Toronto.

“I am excited to join the Fictiv Board at this important growth stage for the company,” said Moretti. “My career has reinforced the need for a digital-first partner like Fictiv that can deliver on promises of quality, speed, and affordability for precision parts. I look forward to helping the team continue to build on its leadership position as the world emerges from the pandemic with an emphasis on building agile, digitally-supported supply chains.”

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and managed manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs and inspect quality along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 12M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com

