Celona and Inseego Join Forces to Extend the Power and Reach of Enterprise Private Mobile Networks

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the pioneer of a new generation of 4G/5G private mobile network solutions, and Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced a collaboration to simplify the deployment of new private mobile networks for enterprise environments, smart cities and other use cases needing predictable mobile connectivity.



Now for the first time, enterprises can enjoy the low-latency, high reliability connectivity of private LTE and private 5G networks with the assurance that virtually any client device can connect to the private mobile network.

“With the impact private mobile networks are having within the enterprise, it’s critical that all devices have the ability to exploit 5G’s capabilities,” said Rajeev Shah, Celona’s CEO and co-founder. “Teaming up with Inseego is a critical step in building an essential new ecosystem for both our customers and the broader market.”

As enterprise adoption of private mobile networks increases, organizations require deterministic wireless performance and reliable connectivity to challenging locations and legacy devices, including automated guided vehicles, video cameras, IoT sensors and other devices that cannot connect to cellular networks.

The collective solution leverages Celona’s LTE/5G platform for ultra-reliable LTE/5G backhaul to Inseego’s 5G fixed and mobile portfolio delivering cellular-to-Ethernet/Wi-Fi access gateway services to legacy wired or wireless client devices.

Combining solutions from Celona and Inseego makes it easier than ever to leverage the power of cellular wireless for warehousing, manufacturing operations, higher education campuses, remote learning in K-12, hospital clinic and telehealth outposts, municipal fleets and many other use cases. Celona’s integrated private mobile network, paired with Inseego’s connectivity options for client devices, provides enterprises the ability to easily integrate cellular wireless to their existing cloud application and enterprise network infrastructure investments.

“As private mobile networks take hold, the enterprise networking ecosystem is undergoing a profound transformation,” said Ashish Sharma, Inseego’s president of IoT & Mobile Solutions. “Inseego’s robust portfolio of 5G wireless edge solutions coupled with Celona’s enterprise 5G platform is a perfect example of how enterprises can reap the benefits of all this market innovation.”

Inseego’s complete 5G device-to-cloud portfolio is designed and developed in the U.S.A. and includes mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) secure solutions. The company’s high-performance solutions incorporate global bands for 5G mmWave, sub-6 GHz, 4G LTE, CBRS, Wi-Fi 6 and other advanced wireless technologies and provide industry-leading connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

Celona has developed the industry’s first end-to-end, vertically integrated private LTE/5G platform designed specifically for mission-critical enterprise environments. It gives enterprises everything they need to deploy a private mobile network as quickly as they would with an enterprise Wi-Fi network – but with the low latency and high reliability of LTE and 5G wireless. Celona combines AI-based operations and a cloud native architecture to easily integrate with existing enterprise infrastructure.

“The disruptive opportunity presented by private 5G networking requires ecosystem participants to collaborate in order to ease deployment and ongoing management,” said Will Townsend, senior analyst, Networking Infrastructure Practice at Moor Insights & Strategy. “I believe that the partnership between Celona and Inseego will provide enterprise IT and OT organizations a path to leverage 5G for both immediate and future use cases.”

On Wednesday February 24 at 9:00 am PST, Inseego and Celona technical staff will be conducting a webinar that will showcase how to extend seamless and secure connectivity to every corner of the enterprise. Find out how to attend here - https://www.celona.io/resources/inseego-and-celona-collaboration-in-the-express-lane

About Celona

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on accelerating the adoption of business-critical apps on enterprise wireless and helping organizations implement a new generation of digital business initiatives. Taking advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the United States, Celona’s solution architecture is designed to automate deployment of cellular wireless technology by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Wavemaker and Inseego Manage names are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

