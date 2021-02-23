Cargill launches The Chompery™, a new line of butcher-quality dog treats

Available across the U.S. and Canada, The Chompery dog treats are all natural, single-ingredient, and sourced and produced in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cargill introduced today The Chompery™, a new brand of butcher-quality dog treats. Developed to address the latest consumer trends, The Chompery dog treats are all natural, single-ingredient and both sourced and produced in the U.S.



With a broad portfolio of high-quality treats, The Chompery offers products for multiple usage occasions and purposes, including long-lasting entertainment, rewards and training. The Chompery bones, ribs, windpipes and jerkies provide a variety of options that meet the main motivations of treat purchasers – functional, entertainment, training and bonding1.

“Dog owners have so many reasons to treat their pets. Whether they are training a pup, rewarding their dog for good behavior or keeping them entertained while busy, dog owners require the right type of treat,” said Cargill Marketing Manager Kelsie Reuter. “The Chompery was developed with a variety of all natural, single-ingredient products, so dog owners can have a treat on hand that they feel good about feeding their pet on any occasion.”

Pet owners are also focused on sourcing and the ingredients of the products they purchase for their pets. More than half of dog owners seek out treats that are made in the USA1, and “easily digestible” and “natural” were among the most important product claims cited by treat buyers in a Cargill survey. Addressing consumer concern about pet health and treat origin, The Chompery treats are all natural, made with single high-quality ingredients, and sourced and made in the USA.

Pet treat purchases are frequent, and 65% of dog treat purchases are unplanned1. To provide consumers with a new dog treat option outside the pet aisle, The Chompery products will be available in the meat aisle at grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada.

The launch of The Chompery coincides with rising demand for pet treats in the U.S, as pet owners seek solutions to keep their pets occupied while working from home. In a Cargill survey conducted last summer, 90% of dog owners reported spending the same or more on their pet than they did before the pandemic. In a separate survey conducted last April, 18% of dog owners said they were giving their dog more treats, and 12% said they were giving their dogs more chews and bones.

To learn more about The Chompery and the full line of products, visit www.TheChompery.com.

