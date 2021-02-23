Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Curran Investment Management Receives Numerous Rankings by Broadridge Lipper for Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy Q4 2020

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albany, NY, February 23, 2021 — Curran Investment Management’s (CIM’s) Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy received numerous Lipper rankings year-end 2020 by Broadridge Lipper for Top 20 Money Managers listed under the U.S Large Cap Growth & Value Equity category.  

Awards for CIM’s Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy Include:

  • #1 total return over a 3-year period out of 105 composites/funds
  • #1 total return over a 1-year period out of 117 composites/funds
  • #2 total return over a 10-year period out of 67 composites/funds
  • #3 total return over a 5-year period out of 90 composites/funds

To achieve a Lipper ranking for Best Money Managers performance is calculated net of fees, on an investment strategy asset base which is at least $10 million dollars, inclusive of all cash reserves, calculated in U.S dollars, and lastly the classification of the product must fall into one of the categories Lipper ranks. Curran’s Core Growth Equity strategy falls under the U.S Large-Cap Growth & Value Equity category.

“It’s an honor receiving recognition from Lipper’s Best Money Manager rankings across several time periods” — Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President, Curran Investment Management

Curran Investment Management is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients with additional offices in Cape May and Philadelphia. Curran has $535 million assets under managements (AUM) as of 12/31/2020.

 

For more information on Broadridge Lipper, please visit: https://marketplace.broadridge.com/Marketplace/WBMM/Index

 For more information on Curran Investment Management please visit: https://curranllc.com/services/investment-management

 Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

###


Emma Pasquali
Curran Investment Management
5183914285
epasquali@curranllc.com

