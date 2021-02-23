Govan Brown Welcomes Melissa Moffitt as Vice President of Federal Services

Ms. Moffitt joins Govan Brown to support in the growth and expansion within the public sector

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Govan Brown is very pleased to announce that Melissa Moffitt joins as the company’s Vice President of Federal Services. Melissa will provide leadership and executive oversight on federal pursuit strategy in support of Govan Brown’s business development and growth in the public sector across Canada.



“We are thrilled to welcome Melissa to the Govan Brown family. With the federal government’s investment in Canadian construction as a key part of the stimulation to economic recovery, Melissa joins at a particularly opportune time. Her accomplishments in public procurement strategy and growth are a tremendous asset and will ensure we are contributing in a meaningful way to the economic health of our country,” said Joseph Kirk, President of Govan Brown.

A 20-year veteran in public sector infrastructure, Melissa has developed an expertise in leading high-performance sales teams and fostering strategic partnerships for both public and private sector clients. Most recently, Melissa held the position of Director of Business Development and Senior Account Executive at a leading Management Consulting/Professional Services firm specializing in infrastructure and real estate. For over 10 years, Melissa managed their key federal accounts and launched new service lines in order to better serve the needs of their public sector clients. Melissa is a graduate of the Bachelor of Social Science program at the University of Ottawa. Driven by a commitment to give back to the community she proudly serves, Melissa is part of the Organizing Committee for the National Real Property Workshop and is a Volunteer at Interval House Women’s Shelter.

About Govan Brown

Govan Brown was founded in 1994 and is one of Canada's national leading construction services firms specializing in a full lifecycle delivery model, from concept to post-construction, and beyond. With a wide variety of construction solutions and services, Govan Brown has become a preferred contractor for some of world’s most innovative companies. The firm is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Kitchener as well as a joint venture office in Montreal. Govan Brown is proudly recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies' Platinum Club Member and completes approximately $300+ million a year in construction projects across Canada. Govan Brown has been part of the STO Building Group since 2017. www.govanbrown.com

