MedX Holdings Inc. Acquires Smart Brands Digital to Manage Brand Visibility

/EIN News/ -- CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (“MEDH” or the “Company”), a brands management and acquisition company, today announces it has acquired Smart Brands Digital, LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Smart Brands Digital, a Texas company, will be responsible for the online product marketing and brand awareness of MEDH’s various hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products and initiatives.

“Bringing in Smart Brands represents the first phase of several acquisitions under MEDH in achieving our long-term operational strategy. We look forward to providing to shareholders additional updates as they unfold,” stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH.

The Company intends to announce additional subsidiaries in the near future, following the release of its upcoming annual report.

About MedX Holdings Inc.:

MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, as well as to provide solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.MedXHoldings.co

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

MEDH Contact:

MedX Holdings Inc.
(737) 777 0420
Info@MedXHoldings.co


