Kingspan’s Columbus Ohio Manufacturing Facility Now Powered by 100% Direct Renewable Energy

Shift to renewable energy is part of Planet Passionate, Kingspan’s 10-year global sustainability commitment

DELAND, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America today announces that its manufacturing facility and offices in Columbus, Ohio, are now being powered by 100% renewable electricity. Kingspan produces its BENCHMARK line of insulated metal panels at the facility.



The electricity – about 660,000 kWh annually – is direct-to-grid from a wind farm operated by WGL Energy and distributed by Columbus Southern Power Company.

The switch to renewable energy is part of two Kingspan global initiatives, a commitment to achieve Net Zero Energy status by 2020, and Planet Passionate.

“Having a large manufacturing facility powered by 100% renewable energy is an important step, but it’s just the first step in a long journey to reduce the impacts of climate change,” said Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability. “We want to do our part by improving our own operations, help our customers by providing products that contribute to more sustainable buildings, and lead by example to show other companies how this can be done.”

Kingspan manufacturing plants in Caledon, Ontario, and Langley, British Columbia, will be the next facilities to shift to 100% renewable energy.

Planet Passionate consists of 12 ambitious targets focusing on four key areas: energy, carbon, circularity and water. Commitments by 2030 include:

Energy : powering 60% of all Kingspan operations directly from renewable energy, with a minimum of 20% of this energy generated on manufacturing sites

Carbon : achieving net zero carbon manufacturing and a 50% reduction in product C02 intensity from primary supply partners

Circularity : upcycling of 1 billion PET bottles annually into insulation products plus, zero company waste-to-landfill across all sites

Water: harvesting 100 million liters (26 million gallons) of Kingspan's water usage from rainwater

In recognition of its continued sustainability commitments, Kingspan is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 (CE100), the world’s leading circular economy network.

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit www.kingspanpanels.us.

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 60 countries, with over 140 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S. and Canadian facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us.

