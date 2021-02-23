Fraser Institute News Release: Nevada tops global mining survey rankings, Venezuela ranks last

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment followed by Arizona (2nd) and Saskatchewan (3rd), according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian policy think-tank.



“The Fraser Institute’s mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the report.

This year’s report ranks 77 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Rounding out the top 10 jurisdictions are Western Australia (4th down from 1st last year), Alaska (5th), Quebec (6th), South Australia (7th), Newfoundland and Labrador (8th), Idaho (9th) and Finland (10th).

This year’s least-attractive jurisdictions include Venezuela and three Argentinian provinces (see complete list of top 10 least-attractive jurisdictions below).

“A sound regulatory regime coupled with competitive taxes make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” said Jairo Yunis, Fraser Institute policy analyst and report co-author.

Most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment Least attractive jurisdictions for mining investment 1) Nevada 77) Venezuela 2) Arizona 76) Argentina: Chubut 3) Saskatchewan 75) Tanzania 4) Western Australia 74) Indonesia 5) Alaska 73) Argentina: La Rioja 6) Quebec 72) Bolivia 7) South Australia 71) Argentina: Mendoza 8) Newfoundland and Labrador 70) Zimbabwe 9) Idaho 69) Spain 10) Finland 68) Michigan

