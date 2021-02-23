Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaul Eyal Joins Cowen's Equity Research Team as Cybersecurity Analyst

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Shaul Eyal has joined the Company’s equity research team to cover cybersecurity and information security stocks. He will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Head of Research.

“Cybersecurity is one of the most critical macro investment themes today,” said Robert Fagin. “We are thrilled to have someone with Shaul’s industry knowledge and connectivity join the Cowen Research platform.”

Cowen’s research department has 55 senior analysts covering over 800 securities across multiple sectors including capital goods & industrials, consumer, energy and sustainability, health care, technology, media & telecom, as well as a deep Washington policy team.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Eyal spent over two decades covering the software and cybersecurity sector at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. He holds an LL.B. with honors from Oxford Brookes University and an MBA from Fordham University.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Media Contact:
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com


