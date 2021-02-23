Saggezza Salesforce Practice Surges as Companies Engage Customers Remotely Amid COVID-19

Practice area earns over 80 certifications and grows to 18 employees in first year as it propels digital transformation initiatives

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 -- As COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation initiatives across the country, companies turned to established technology platforms that could provide an instant impact and help them meet their business goals. In response, Saggezza , a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm, founded its Salesforce Practice to help clients make data-driven decisions, optimize CRM investment, and manage customer relationships amid uncertainty.



Saggezza’s Salesforce Practice helps companies worldwide adopt a CRM that matches the need for rapid digital transformation. Since its inception last year with the hire of Jeff Pigatto, 25-year technology consulting veteran, to lead the practice, it has quickly become one of the fastest-growing in the country. Over ten months, the practice area:

Surged to 18 employees: 18 certified technology consultants backed by 500 software engineers across three continents work with clients to create a Salesforce strategy that fits within their digital transformation roadmaps.





Earned over 80 certifications: Salesforce Certification recognizes the technical expertise and practical capabilities of Saggezza cloud specialists.





Achieved the Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner Level: Partner levels measure contribution toward revenue growth, consultant experience, and customer success.





Completed 11 enterprise projects: Saggezza consultants help clients with a variety of Salesforce initiatives, from merging Salesforce orgs and creating easy-to-understand reports to making better use of customized dashboards and tracking sales performance.





Received seven five-star reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange: The enterprise cloud marketplace helps companies in any industry drive digital transformation.



“Before COVID-19, many companies were hesitant to invest in cloud-based CRM platforms or their CRMs were littered with unreliable data. But when the pandemic hit, they had to make a decision – innovate or get left behind,” said Pigatto. “At Saggezza, we understand the need for Salesforce as an anchor for digital transformation strategies due to its ability to reduce technical debt, reimagine sales processes, and renew focus on growing books of business.”

In 2020, Saggezza helped Hydra-Stop , a water control and conservation solution company, move away from its legacy CRM tool to the Salesforce Sales Cloud. Previously hindered by a low adoption rate and unreliable data management, the Hydra-Stop sales team experienced a 15% increase in productivity after shifting to the Salesforce Sales Cloud.

“My team has participated in three CRM implementations in the last seven years. The Saggezza team was by far the best implementation partner we have worked with," said Steve Roehrig, Vice President at Hydra-Stop. "From our initial discovery call to post-implementation support, Saggezza was engaged in our project and supported our team through every step of the implementation process.”

Saggezza is poised for an explosive 2021, as companies continue to leverage its ability to connect technology with measurable business outcomes.

For more information on Saggezza's Salesforce Practice, visit www.saggezza.com/salesforce/

About Saggezza

Saggezza combines software development, implementation expertise, and data analytics to help businesses make better data-driven decisions and improve client interaction, engagement, satisfaction, revenue and profitability. With nearly 500 technology and business consultants and offices on three continents, Saggezza works to unlock the power of enterprise data, accelerate growth, uncover new opportunities and create innovative, operational cultures for companies around the globe.

