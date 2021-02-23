Netsurion Senior VP of Channel Sales and Alliances Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Guy Cunningham, its Senior VP for Channel Sales and Alliances, to the 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes top leaders who drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships.



Cunningham’s career in the channel has been focused on building strong sustainable businesses in partnership with solution providers servicing both enterprise and mid-market customers. He is responsible for Netsurion’s Channel Partner Program, which has grown over 100% in the last year.

Netsurion powers the cybersecurity solutions of its partners with Managed Threat Protection, which couples Netsurion’s own holistic threat protection platform, EventTracker, with comprehensive managed security services via its 24/7 ISO-certified security operations center (SOC). In addition, Netsurion provides Secure Edge Networking, a complete managed network security solution architected to solve security, agility, resilience, and compliance needs at the branch locations of multi-location enterprises.

“Being part of the 2021 Channel Chief list is an honor, and a great reflection of success and efforts from the Netsurion team,” said Cunningham. “We’re both thrilled and grateful to be a trusted partner to MSPs and MSSPs as they bring security to their customers in an increasingly digital world. 2020 was a testament to the rapidly changing security landscape, and we look forward to continuing to support our partners with comprehensive and flexible solutions that meet their customers’ needs. Netsurion aims to drive further growth for our partners in the year ahead, working closely with them to deliver managed threat protection that is powerful, practical, and cost-effective.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion’s approach of combining purpose-built technology and an ISO-certified security operations center gives customers the ultimate flexibility to adapt and grow, all while maintaining a secure environment.



Netsurion’s EventTracker cyber threat protection platform provides SIEM, endpoint protection, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection and more; all delivered as a managed or co-managed service. Netsurion’s BranchSDO delivers purpose-built technology with optional levels of managed services to multi-location businesses that optimize network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

