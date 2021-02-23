Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Olema Oncology to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” NASDAQ: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date and Time: March 2, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time
Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema, is scheduled to participate in a virtual breast cancer panel discussion.

33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference
Date and Time: March 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema, is scheduled to participate in a virtual women’s health panel discussion.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.

Contacts
Investor Contact:
ir@olema.com

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
949-903-4750


