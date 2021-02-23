InvestorBrandNetwork Launches ChineseWire.com – a Communications Platform Focused on Promising China-Based Companies Listed in North America

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the launch of ChineseWire (“CW”) as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

ChineseWire.com is a pioneering communications platform that is putting a spotlight on Chinese companies from a wide range of industries and stages of development, with the aim of helping investors uncover some of China’s hidden gems with shares trading on U.S. or Canadian exchanges. CW publishes news, content and data on these companies to keep the investment community up to date on the latest developments.

In addition to syndicating original content highlighting Chinese companies that are making moves in their respective industries, ChineseWire delivers important, time-sensitive updates through market-focused text message alerts and social media notifications.

“From high-growth technology stocks to established names, public Chinese companies offer North American investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the continued expansion of the world’s second-largest economy,” said Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for InvestorBrandNetwork. “By adding ChineseWire to our 50+ brands, we’re providing a powerful new platform for investors hoping to gain exposure to the sustained growth of the Chinese economy. We already cover some incredibly intriguing Chinese companies with U.S. listings, such as Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) . Our goal is to help identify leading Chinese companies that present huge potential for savvy investors.”

The launch of ChineseWire reinforces InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the continued expansion of its robust network of brands, client-partners, followers and products. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate communications solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones, visit our visual timeline at www.IBN.fm/TimeLine .

