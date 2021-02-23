MDC offers free clinic on how to catch fish March 6 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – It’s the most profound question in the history of fishing, pondered for hours by anglers fishless on banks and in boats. What do fish want? Nothing is foolproof in fishing, mysteries abound, which is why even the days when the bobber doesn’t bob and the pole doesn’t bend are still interesting. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free fishing tips clinic to help anglers catch more fish from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Participants will learn what baits and lures various fish species prefer. Also, they will learn how to present baits and lures in the water in ways that are more likely to make fish strike. The course will also cover rods and reels useful for fishing, said Nikki King, MDC naturalist and course instructor. The large native fish aquarium in the nature center will also serve as a demonstration tank.

“We will be discussing different types of bait, lures, rods, and reels as well as other gear, what to take with you fishing and how to set up a line,” King said. “The focus will be on Missouri fishing but of course these methods will work on fish out of state, too. After the presentation, we will be demonstrating a few jigging techniques in our aquarium.”

This program is open to all ages. Registration is required. COVID-19 protocols will be followed including face masks and physical distancing.

To register for this program, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZR5. For more information about MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.