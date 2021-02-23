The Printing, Fulfillment & Mailing Group, was named a “Top 10 Distributor: Direct Mail”

The Printing Fulfillment & Mailing Group Direct Mail Award http://thepfmgroup.com/FulfillmentServices.html The Printing Fulfillment & Mailing Group (Promotional Products, Apparel, Direct Mail)

The PFM Group ranks as one of the “Top 10 Distributors: Direct Mail”. The PFM Group has been recognized as a top distributor eight times!

Our 2020 award demonstrates that The PFM Group’s business offerings are aligned with our customers’ needs, said Schindler. We deliver solutions to assist our clients in a rapidly changing marketplace” — Katie Schindler