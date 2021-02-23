The Printing, Fulfillment & Mailing Group, was named a “Top 10 Distributor: Direct Mail”
The PFM Group ranks as one of the “Top 10 Distributors: Direct Mail”. The PFM Group has been recognized as a top distributor eight times!
Our 2020 award demonstrates that The PFM Group’s business offerings are aligned with our customers’ needs, said Schindler. We deliver solutions to assist our clients in a rapidly changing marketplace”MEDFORD LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are humbled to be recognized by our industry peers," said Katie Schindler, founder and co-owner of The PFM Group. "We strive to provide value to our direct mail clients. We assist them in lowering their costs and streamlining the mail process, not just on domestic mail, but international mail too. We offer our customers all types of print, fulfillment and mailing services, as well as apparel and promotional products."
— Katie Schindler
"Our 2020 award demonstrates that The PFM Group’s business offerings are aligned with our customers’ needs," said Schindler. “We deliver solutions to assist our clients in a rapidly changing market environment. During the Pandemic, we are offering PPE to our clients. We are also suppling complete kits to send to their employee or client’s homes. We supply the printed mailer or box, all of the contents (much of which is personalized or branded), we fulfill the kit and mail the package at the best possible rate. We are currently seeing a lot of interest in kits for clients going back to work. Such kits will have various items, like masks, hand sanitizer, coolers, utensils and drinkware, as businesses may no longer provide common refrigerators and lunch rooms. Companies hope to make the transition back to the workplace as easy as possible for their employees. These kits are also a great way to show appreciation to the employees, for their hard work and dedication! We work with our client to develop a solution that will help them to achieve their goals!
If you are interested in having The PFM Group assist you in improving your giveaway’s, direct mail (foreign and domestic), packaging, brochures, labels or other types of printing, contact us at info@thepfmgroup.com or (609) 953-9500.
About The Printing Fulfillment & Mailing Group, LLC
A Woman Owned Small Business, The PFM Group, LLC is a leading provider of managed print and promotional solutions to corporate clients located in the Mid-Atlantic Region, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The PFM Group brings a high level of value to all of their clients, utilizing their solutions and seasoned industry professionals. The PFM Group provides direct mail, printing services, mailing services, print fulfillment, label printing, customized apparel, promotional products, banners, postcard printing, envelopes, graphic design, packaging, green printing, and company stores.
chip schindler
The Printing, Fulfillment and Mailing Group, LLC
+1 609-953-9500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn