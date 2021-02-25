Dr. John Jacobi of Michigan’s Suburban Eye Care Fills Region’s Critical Need for Low Vision Rehabilitation
EINPresswire.com/ -- February is Low Vision Awareness Month, and, in this month especially, it is critical to recognize the impact low vision conditions like age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt’s disease, and more have on people of all ages. People with these conditions have several important things in common. Low vision conditions often cause disruption to how people do common tasks that are generally outside the scope of typical optometric and ophthalmologic treatments. Even with conventional eyeglasses, contacts, or surgeries, those with low vision conditions still face challenges in performing everyday tasks. What Low Vision Specialists do is help people manage their conditions and improve their vision to do the things they love to do again.
People all over the state of Michigan seek out the expertise of Dr. John P. Jacobi, OD, FCOVD, the Owner, Clinical Director, and Low Vision Specialist at Suburban Eye Care. His low vision practice fills the critical gap of intensive low vision care in Michigan, and he provides care to those who otherwise would not have access to it. As Dr. Jacobi explains, “There were hardly any practitioners specializing in this field in my area, and I wanted people to have access to practical means to remain independent and engaged in life.” Dr. Jacobi often gets referrals from other medical professionals in ophthalmology, neurology, and assisted living facilities. People who seek the help of a Low Vision Specialist often feel entirely detached from the lives they led before their vision loss and have often exhausted other treatment and solution options. Low Vision Specialists like Dr. Jacobi give people in this position a second chance.
Low vision patients rely on committed physicians who are willing to provide possibilities and solutions to the problems they are facing. “One of the things that we can do as ophthalmologists is realized the importance of referrals for vision rehabilitation for any patient who is starting to lose their vision,” says Dr. David W. Park, CEO of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “And it’s most effective when we do this early in their vision loss, at a time when they can really begin to involve themselves in the vision rehabilitation process. Vision rehabilitation is now the standard of care for patients who are losing their vision. This is something that all of us as ophthalmologists should keep in mind every day in our offices.”
Dr. Jacobi emphasizes a proactive response to the onset of low vision. When ophthalmologists refer their patients to him early, the opportunity for a good outcome becomes easier to attain, as the patient can start their low vision rehabilitation journey as soon as possible. Dr. Jacobi works tirelessly to solve even very challenging low vision cases and will never stop fighting to help his patients through education, direct care, and patient empowerment. For further information on the services at Suburban Eye Care, please click here.
About Suburban Eye Care P.C. and Dr. John P. Jacobi, OD, FCOVD
The expert doctors and dedicated staff at Suburban Eye Care work tirelessly to provide state-of-the-art tools and technology, empowering educational tools, and a wide range of vision products to families across Michigan. Established in 1964, Suburban Eye Care provides the most comprehensive eye care to patients of all ages by integrating research, technology, and experience. Suburban Eye Care is proud to help patients stay healthy, look their best, and see their best. Dr. John P. Jacobi, OD, FCOVD is Suburban Eye Care’s Clinical Director, Owner, and Low Vision Specialist. Dr. Jacobi attended Michigan’s College of Optometry, Ferris State University, and is a Fellow of the College of Optometrist in Vision Development and the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists. Dr. Jacobi is deeply committed to enriching people’s lives and helping his patients live more fulfilling lives, something he does every day at Suburban Eye Care.
