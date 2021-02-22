Sen. Hegeman’s Column for the Week of Feb. 22: Providing Jobs for Our Military Members

As a lawmaker, one of my top priorities has been to support legislation that helps provide job to the men and women serving our country in the military. Over the years, the Missouri General Assembly has crafted legislation with this very goal in mind. This year, we have an additional piece to this puzzle that is making its way through the legislative process.

Late last month, the Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 2, which I sponsor. This measure would make changes to the Missouri Works program. More specifically, the benefit would be for projects that relate to the military. My proposal is now moving rather quickly through the Missouri House of Representatives, having been heard in committee and voted out for the entire House to consider. If they approve this legislation, it would then go to the governor for his signature. With the emergency clause in the measure, it would become law as soon as it is signed.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our veterans and to those who are serving right now. Anything we can do to help these brave men and women, once they are out of active duty and back at home, is just a small token of appreciation we have for everything they have done for us. I believe SB 2 is another way of saying thank you for everything they have done for our country.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.