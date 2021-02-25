Melissa B. Returns With Brand New Single "DISCONNECT"
A new R&B retro wave '80s vibeNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Melissa B. returns with a highly anticipated new song “DISCONNECT.” The new song was written by Liana Banks and Melissa B., produced by D-Sharp Entertainment & engineered by grammy recipient Michael Ashby who was responsible for recording Cardi B.’s song “Bodak Yellow”.
“DISCONNECT” is a straight-up 80’s R&B cut with shades of funk and dance in which Melissa B. is giving you that feel-good R&B tune. This R&B tune is about disconnecting from your mobile device and giving your love the attention she deserves. This song is a combination of mechanical instruments and Melissa's beautiful, melodic voice. It’s clear why the World Songwriters Awards recently awarded Melissa B. best R&B song and “Future R&B Diva”
“DISCONNECT” will be available at all digital providers and all streaming providers and released thru Amada Records
About Melissa B.
Melissa B. has been garnering much attention from fans and critics alike since she independently unveiled her debut EP Exclusively in 2015 in which she was considered for a Grammy nomination. She eventually released a commercial song called “Dancing in the Rain” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Single Sales chart sitting only behind Demi Lavato and Lana Del Ray. This was only the beginning for the South Carolina-born and globally raised singer/songwriter whose powerful vocals immediately hypnotize and captivate. Melissa B. would follow with a 9 song collection Computer Love Album which continued to cement on the European charts in making Melissa B. as one to watch with another consideration by the Grammy Academy in 2017 for “Best Urban Contemporary Album”. On the heels of the new music, Melissa B. was announced as a Brand Ambassador for the SNOW APP in South Korea. Audiences are currently being treated to seeing Melissa B.’s sultry, beautiful live performances. Most recently, Melissa B. was just nominated for the Josie Music Awards with “Best Female Artist of the Year” for independent artists. She is also being considered for a nomination for “Best R&B Performance” for her song “WATERMAN”, during the Grammys® 1st ballot process.
About Amada Records
Amada Records is a premier record label underneath the Hush Media Networks, Ltd. Liability Co. umbrella.
