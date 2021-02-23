PLANT-BASED MEAT START-UP, EVERYTHING LEGENDARY, PROPOSES A GASTRONOMIC REVOLUTION ON ABC-TV'S “SHARK TANK”
Everything Legendary is poised to shake up the plant-based meat industry when it's introduced to America on Friday night's ABC-TV's Shark Tank
Today, people demand their food be nutritious and supercharged with flavor. Our brand delivers - and, best of all, it’s Mom-Approved.”HYATTSVILLE, MD, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get your buns ready! This Friday, February 26, the public will meet game-changing and palate-pleasing Everything Legendary Burger, when founders Duane Myko, Danita Claytor and Jumoke Jackson pitch their revolutionary plant-based creations to the über-discerning investors and viewers of ABC-TV’s “Shark Tank.” And, with plant-based food sales reaching over $5 billion (growing five times faster than overall U.S. retail food sales) competition is fierce for this Black-owned company, which is putting their flavorful spin on a line of plant-based meat products, beginning with newly-launched burger patties and ground meat.
— Everything Legendary CEO Duane Myko
"We knew from the start that taste is everything,” explained company CEO Myko. “It began with a search for something healthy and good-tasting that our mothers would want to eat. Once we had that, we took it to the streets with pop-up stores and street festival sampling, and let the community taste it for themselves. Today, people demand their food be nutritious and supercharged with flavor. Our brand delivers - and, best of all, it’s Mom-Approved.”
Myko’s mother, a vegan living with Lupus, and President Danita Claytor’s mom, who was battling cancer, served as the inspiration for Everything Legendary's burgers as the two searched for healthy food that actually tasted good and would appeal to their mothers. They partnered with Chef Jumoke Jackson to develop their recipe and now, the trio are bringing their plant-based products to the nation and to prime-time TV.
Duane Myko is a man who believes in going big. In 2009, he launched his global Should Could Dream tour, to help youth around the world recognize their own potential. With Everything Legendary, he is committed to set a new standard of taste for plant-based foods and to redefine the market.
Everything Legendary, a Black-owned company founded by Duane Myko, Danita Claytor, and Jumoke Jackson, is leading the flavor revolution with a line of healthy, plant-based ground meat and burger patties. Inspired by moms, created by a chef, and taste-tested by the community, Everything Legendary is a Black-owned company that goes above and beyond the impossible to deliver food with legendary flavor and superior quality at select retailers, in restaurants and online at https://golegendary.com/.
