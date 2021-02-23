Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice: MT Pulse Crop Committee - March 10, 2021

Deadline for market development proposals is fast-approaching: Proposals due March 1, 2021

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee will meet virtually through Zoom on March 10, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. The committee is currently seeking proposals to fund market development projects and educational projects designed to promote and enhance Montana’s pulse industry. All funding awards will be determined by the Montana Pulse Crop Committee and proposals are due March 1, 2021 by 5:00 pm MST.

Proposals must be submitted through the Webgrants system. A complete list of guidelines, eligibility requirements and application procedures are available on the Montana Department of Agriculture’s website.

An agenda will be posted soon. To receive information to join the committee’s Zoom meeting on March 10th, please contact Dani Jones at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov

