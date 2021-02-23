Montana Wheat & Barley Committee will Host Research Review Panels in Cooperation with Montana State University

“The Future’s Promise in Agriculture” research review panel scheduled for March 3, 2021

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee will host a series of research review panels on March 3, 2021 in cooperation with the Montana State University College of Agriculture and Montana Agricultural Experiment Station (MAES).

The event, titled “The Future’s Promise in Agriculture,” are open to the public and will take place via Zoom. MAES Associate Director Mary Burrows will moderate the three 40-minute panels, including:

What Innovations are on the Horizon in Montana Agriculture? Featuring Lovreet Shergill and Kent McVay, Southern Agricultural Research Center; Perry Miller, Dept. of Land Resources & Environmental Sciences 10:30 a.m. What is the Future of Plant Breeding in Montana? Featuring Jason Cook, Jennifer Lachowiec, and Mike Giroux, Dept. of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology 11:10 a.m. What Pests are on Our Horizon and How Can we Work Now to Mitigate Them? Featuring David Weaver, Dept. of Land Resources & Environmental Sciences; Alan Dyer, Dept. of Plant Sciences & Plant Pathology; Frankie Crutcher, Eastern Agricultural Research Center 11:50 a.m.

To receive Zoom meeting information, please contact Tammy Suek, Administrative Assistant at Montana Wheat and Barley Committee, by email at TSuek@mt.gov.