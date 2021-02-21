Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 2200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, February 21, 2021, in the 2200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:40 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects then forcibly took property and fled the scene.

The suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.