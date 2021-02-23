Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 3300 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle sought in a homicide offense that occurred on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in the 3300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:12 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the intersection of Branch Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a traffic crash. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The Detective’s investigation revealed that the offense occurred in the 3300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Cierra Young, of District Heights, MD.

A vehicle of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and is pictured below. It is believed to be a white Mercedes-Benz with heavily tinted windows.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.