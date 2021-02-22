Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Skyland Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense that occurred on Saturday, February 20, 2021, in the 2300 block of Skyland Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:43 pm, suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim to get out the vehicle. The victim did not comply and fled the scene. As the victim fled, one of the suspects fired their handgun and struck the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/asuwEUbzm_A

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

