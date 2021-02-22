Suspect and a Person of Interest Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek assistance in identifying a suspect and a person of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:07 pm, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect and a person of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/WOlJSDempYQ

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.