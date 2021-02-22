Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect and a Person of Interest Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek assistance in identifying a suspect and a person of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:07 pm, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

 

The suspect and a person of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/WOlJSDempYQ

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

