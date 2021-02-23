Persons of Interest Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 12, 2021, in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects jumped into the victim’s vehicle and brandished a handgun. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

Persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.