Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offenses: 3400 Block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in two Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 3400 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest.

On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 4:14 am, the suspect fordibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-012-899

On Monday, February 22, 2021, at approximately 4:37 am , the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property but was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 21-023-189

On Monday, February 22, 2021, 41 year-old Jonathan West, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.