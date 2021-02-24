myKaarma’s Mobile Service Software for Auto Dealers Helps Bring Vehicle Service to Customer’s Preferred Location
Mobile Service also opens up the service drive for larger repairs, driving profit even further
The transparency of the scheduler has allowed us to increase our mobile service business and add a second mobile tech and a second van”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, a customer interaction management software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced that the company’s Mobile Service software enables dealerships to bring the expertise of their factory-trained technicians to the customer’s preferred location. Technicians can become a mobile repair “shop” to inspect, repair, and maintain customer vehicles at the customer’s home, office, or any location. Customers can choose to schedule online or call directly.
— Rick Greene, Service Manager at Fields Motorcars Lakeland, FL.
myKaarma’s Mobile Service software includes a comprehensive smart scheduling tool displaying available time slots based on the service location, job type, technician availability, and traffic patterns. Appointment confirmations and any updates are sent to the customer via text or email. Customers are also notified of the tech’s ETA with live tracking and can contact the tech as needed. Technicians are provided with all vehicle and service history information through the integrated mobile app, including live navigation to the location. Technicians can also keep track of the trip and job time, communicate to the customer, or internally back to the dealership if anything changes. They can additionally take video inspections of the vehicle, record service notes, and capture the customer’s signature.
"The scheduler starts with the support system to both understand it and utilize it as a tool to increase the efficiency and profitability of your mobile service team. The transparency of the scheduler has allowed us to increase our mobile service business and add a second mobile tech and second van," commented Rick Greene, Service Manager at Fields Motorcars Lakeland, FL.
Mobile Service is fully integrated with myKaarma’s software suite which runs on mobile phones, desktops, and tablet computers. The platform includes ServiceCart™ Video MPI, pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, and driver tracking, along with the communications and payment features. It is all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS and can help provide a touchless service environment.
Service departments gain access to a comprehensive real-time record of communication with their customers that allows them to manage their operations more efficiently.
“The 2020 Cox Automotive study ‘Reimagining the Automotive Consumer Experience,’ states that 79% of consumers feel At-Home Maintenance is an appealing concept, and 80% of consumers would consider switching to a brand offering such a benefit. Today, dealers cannot afford to deliver anything but the highest quality in service and give back valuable time to their customers. That is why we developed our Mobile Service software, and the results speak for themselves!” Nath stated.
For a video presentation of myKaarma’s mobile service and other key service offerings visit https://mykaarma.com/elevate/. And for more information about myKaarma and its products, visit http://mykaarma.com.
About myKaarma:
myKaarma is a cloud-based software company that focuses on enhancing the retail experience of serving customers and increasing franchised dealership revenue. The myKaarma platform provides 21st-century technology for digital conversations (Text, Email, Voice, video, photos) and payments (Mobile, Point-of-Sale) with auto-reconciliation. The full platform, service@home, includes pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking, communications, and payment features all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS.
