A Step Above—Xhilarate Revamps Oakley Commercial Flooring’s Website
A new look and feel and user experience helps to take the Oakley Commercial Flooring brand A Step Above its competition.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakley Commercial Flooring has totally revamped its brand’s look and feel and website https://www.oakleyflooring.com with an entirely new visual and verbal expression created by Xhilarate, Inc. – a Philadelphia-based, full-service branding and design agency.
“It was time to grow and expand our reach outside of the Philadelphia region and I knew that we could not achieve our aggressive growth goals with our existing website so we reached out to a few Philly-based branding and design agencies and selected Xhilarate because of their responsiveness to our outreach and their creativity,” says Oakey Wright, Jr, President. Oakley continues to say, “We were also looking for a full-service, local agency with whom we can form a long-term partnership and Xhilarate stepped in to define our brand from a visual and verbal standpoint, developed all content, including copy and imagery and Zave Smith, Partner, Xhilarate and Founder of Zave Smith Photography, shot custom photography and art directed our video helping to bring our brand to life.”
Look and feel- The overall goal was to represent the Oakley Commercial Flooring brand in a more engaging, inspiring and relevant manner. Michael McDonald, Partner and Lead Designer, Xhilarate says, “We built Oakley’s new look and feel around the brand’s signature orange color —a color that communicates strength, confidence, trust and differentiates the brand from its competitors. The impactful orange color helps achieve immediate recognition and builds brand awareness.” Michael goes on to say, “We used orange in both obvious and subtle ways throughout the site to further reinforce the brand color, assist with navigation and engage with the user.”
The website’s content, including all copy, imagery and video embraces Oakley’s core attributes—knowledgeable, reputable, approachable and accessible. And it speaks to the consumer in a confident, yet friendly tone.
Website - In addition to creating a brand that was A Step Above its competition, we created a website user experience that was more engaging, providing customers with all they need to know to make an informed decision. We put a focus on Oakley, his team and his work and used imagery and videography to convey that Oakley and his team have what it takes to get the job done on time, on budget and without disruption. The navigation is intuitive and gives the user all they need to know at their fingertips in order to make an informed decision.
“During our Discover process, particularly our stakeholder interviews, it became immediately apparent that Oakley was well liked by his team and his clients. Building a reputation built on trust, reliability and accessibility has contributed to Oakley’s success and we needed to ensure that this was captured in the visual and verbal messaging throughout the website, says Russ Napolitano, Partner, Client Relationships, Xhilarate.”
Photography and Video - Since Oakley prides himself on his work and on being a people person, these are two areas within the website we wanted to bring to life in a big way. Zave Smith, Partner, Content Specialist, Xhilarate says, “We wanted to capture the genuineness of Oakley’s team and the quality of his work. Our photography captures the team as knowledgeable professionals who also have interests outside of the work environment and our work site location shots convey the quality of Oakley’s work. We also scripted and art directed a video that captures Oakley, the man with a larger than life personality, in a way that is casual, genuine and professional.”
Our goal was to revamp the Oakley Commercial Flooring brand that would help the company compete more effectively by telling a story and capturing the essence of Oakley Wright, Jr. and his team. While the website is the primary marketing vehicle, consistently applying the new brand to digital and social media, advertising and other touch points is a critical strategy for us in helping to build brand awareness and in continuing our partnership.
About Xhilarate
Xhilarate is a Philadelphia-based full-service branding and design agency that creates visual brand experiences that engage people, excite the senses and inspire our inner awesome.
Xhilarate was founded by a team of experts across strategy, design, digital, employee engagement and photography. We bring over 25-years of branding experience across a range of industries. Our core team builds and evolves brands through immersive storytelling, experiential branding and interactive design.
About Oakley Commercial Flooring
Oakley Commercial Flooring, located outside of Philadelphia, PA, offers comprehensive flooring solutions for virtually any industry. Whether the project requires vinyl flooring for your offices or a clean flooring solution for an operating room, Oakley Commercial Flooring is there for you from start to finish.
From the first meeting with Oakley, clients benefit from his 30+ years of experience in the flooring industry and work ethic instilled in him by his father. Oakley and his team help their clients choose the right project materials and ensure that the installation is completed to exceed expectations.
https://www.oakleyflooring.com
Russ Napolitano
Xhilarate
+1 2159839990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn