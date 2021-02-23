American Group Honors China with W.E.B. Dubois Award
W.E.B. Dubois is a vivid reminder that China is a brother to Africa and African Americans, said Don Victor Mooney.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition for the donated Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinopharm, delivered to Africa from China this month, Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, sent a letter to His Excellency, Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative and Ambassador for People’s Republic of China to the United Nations thanking his country for saving lives during this global crisis.
In Mooney’s letter to Ambassador Jun, he wrote, "as America’s commemoration of Black History Month closes, with deep humility and honor, we present People’s Republic of China with the H.R. 1242 Resilience Project W.E.B. Dubois Award".
"W.E.B. Dubois is a vivid reminder that China is a brother to Africa and African Americans", added Mooney.
On February 10, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea became the first African country to receive the Sinopharm vaccine to fight against coronavirus, which the delivery was overseen by the Vice-President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, in the presence of the Ambassador from the People's Republic of China, Qi Mei.
Shortly afterwards, the Republic of Zimbabwe became the second beneficiary of the Sinopharm vaccine.
W.E.B. Dubois was a sociologist, socialist, historian, civil rights activist, Pan-Africanist, author, writer, and one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He visited China often with his wife and was received by Mao Tse-tung, founder of the People's Republic of China and chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
China’s humanitarian donation to Equatorial Guinea is personal for Mooney. As a dual national, he realizes that his fellow countrymen can receive COVID-19 vaccine, just like here in the United States. Mooney returned home in October 2020 where he delivered personal protective equipment and supplies to the Most Reverend Juan Nsue Edjang Maye, Archbishop of Malabo, in the presence of H.E. Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative and Ambassador for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations. Afterwards, Mooney and the Ambassador had an audience with the President.
With a public awareness campaign to encourage voluntary COVID-19 vaccination led by H.E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the population embraced the Sinopharm vaccine.
“It is a human right that all people should have access to COVID-19 vaccine. We stand on the shoulders of so many giants and W.E.B. Dubois legacy embodies the spirit of resilience we need today in fighting this coronavirus," said Mooney.
According to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed COVID-19 known deaths has reached 100,000 in Africa. In the U.S., the number of fatalities have passed 500,000.
Since 2019, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project has carried out their initiatives under the theme: 400 years – Resilience, Healing, Faith, and Partnership. In 2018, H.R. 1242 bill established the 400 Years of African American History Commission Act to develop and carry out activities throughout the United States and abroad to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Africans in the English colonies at Point Comfort, Virginia, in 1619 and to recognized the contributions of Africans and African Americans to the United States of America.
On his fourth attempt, Don Victor Mooney became the first African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to Brooklyn. His mission was to encourage voluntary HIV testing and memorialize his ancestors that died during the Middle Passage and who worked on plantations in the America's and Caribbean as slaves. His vessel, Spirit of Malabo, was sponsored by the Government of Equatorial Guinea.
