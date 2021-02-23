Nestlé recognized as a Top Employer in Central and West Africa

People in Central and West Africa who are searching for the next step in their career can find inspiration in organizations with exceptional work culture and people-first, HR best practices.

Nestlé Côte d’Ivoire, Nestlé Nigeria and their parent company, Nestlé Central and West Africa Region (CWA) (www.Nestle-CWA.com) Limited have been certified as top employers by the global authority on rewarding excellence in people practices, the Top Employers Institute (www.Top-Employers.com).

The global certification program awards organizations based on the results of the institute’s rigorous HR Best Practices Survey, which covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, and diversity and inclusion.

Nestlé’s latest Top Employer awards in the region, come on top of the company’s inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI) (https://bit.ly/3pKR4hN) for transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality in the workplace.

This has not come without substantive work - Nestlé has attained this leadership position through a series of bold, industry-leading management decisions.

In 2019, the company announced the launch of a comprehensive global parental support policy (https://bit.ly/37WbazR).

In 2020, Nestlé CWAR appointed its first female factory manager in the region (https://bit.ly/37DfhR9). The same year, the company also signed the ILO Global and Business and Disability Network Charter to ensure the inclusion of people with disabilities in the workplace.

Top employers in Africa

Nestlé is one of a select group of Top Employers across five continents who have been presented with the prestigious title this year.

Fridah Muchina, Regional Human Resources Director for Nestlé Central and West Africa Region, hailed the accolade as a testament to the company’s commitment to its employees across the region, and said: “This recognition is proof that we are delivering on the company’s global commitment to promote decent employment and foster a diverse and inclusive workplace (https://bit.ly/2ZDgTFY). It confirms Nestlé’s dedication to facilitate a better world of work for our employees.”

Supporting our most important asset – our people

For employees like Linda Nkrumah, Material Requirement Planner in Supply Chain for Nestlé CWA, the company’s recognition as a Top Employer is truly motivating.

“Nestlé provides a conducive environment for work and this fosters work-life balance. As a first-time mother, I had the opportunity to work from home even after my maternity leave,” she explained. “This helped me take care of my little one whilst working to fulfil production demands at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The on-site nursery also means that I can go to work knowing that my baby will be safe and well taken care of.”

Mauricio Alarcón, CEO for Nestlé Central and West Africa, emphasizes that employees remain at the heart of the company, saying: “People are our greatest asset. Though 2020 was challenging, it was paramount for us as a company, to continue to invest not only in our employees’ professional development, but also in their health and wellbeing. This way, we are all motivated to give our best in a safe, supportive, stimulating and rewarding environment”.

Employer of choice

Established 30 years ago, the Top Employers Institute created the Top Employers Certification Program so that participating companies and organizations can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice.

David Plink, CEO for the Top Employers Institute, said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, which has certainly made an impact on organizations around the globe, Nestlé in Central and West Africa has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.”

About Nestlé Central and West Africa: In Central and West Africa, Nestlé (www.Nestle-CWA.com) operates in 25 countries and directly employs more than 5 200 people. The region has nine factories and three co-packers. Nestlé Central and West Africa’s vision is to offer affordable, accessible nutrition to the region, in line with the company’s global purpose of “unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come”. Nestlé’s portfolio in Central and West Africa spans food and beverage categories including dairy, culinary, coffee, beverages, infant nutrition and bottled water. MAGGI® MILO®, CERELAC ®, GOLDEN MORN®, NESCAFÉ®, NIDO® and PURE LIFE® are just some of our most popular brands in the region.