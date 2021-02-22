PA Senate & House Dems to Host Hearing on ‘A People’s Budget: The Environment’

Harrisburg, PA − February 22, 2021 − At the request of Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D- Delaware/Montgomery), Sen. Nikil Saval (D- Philadelphia), and Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D- Philadelphia), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will join the House Democratic Policy Committee to hold a virtual hearing on ‘A People’s Budget: The Environment.’ This hearing will discuss the current and future funding of environmental protection oversight, impacted communities, and public health concerns related to industry activity and legacy pollution.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery), the House Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D- Erie), and the House Sub-Committee on Progressive Policies for Working Families is chaired by Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D- Philadelphia).

The hearing is for Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###