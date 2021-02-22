Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,153 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Monday, February 22, 2021

SB 78, PN 65 (Baker) – The bill amends the provisions of the child custody statute to focus on the health and safety of the child. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 55, PN 32 (Langerholc) – This bill would designate the bridge identified as Bridge Key 8365, carrying Route 53, over Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township, Cambria County, as the Private Fredrick Kinley Memorial Bridge. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 96, PN 75 (Robinson) – Amends Title 75 to increase the voluntary donation limit to the Veterans’ Trust Fund on state photo identification and vehicle registration applications. Senator Robinson offered amendment A00342 which requires PennDOT to implement the additional contribution to the Veterans Trust Fund for multi-year registrations not later than September 1, 2022 rather than within one year of the effective date. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was rereferred to the Appropriations committee.

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Monday, February 22, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.