Post Session Report :: Monday, February 22, 2021

SB 78, PN 65 (Baker) – The bill amends the provisions of the child custody statute to focus on the health and safety of the child. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 55, PN 32 (Langerholc) – This bill would designate the bridge identified as Bridge Key 8365, carrying Route 53, over Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township, Cambria County, as the Private Fredrick Kinley Memorial Bridge. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 96, PN 75 (Robinson) – Amends Title 75 to increase the voluntary donation limit to the Veterans’ Trust Fund on state photo identification and vehicle registration applications. Senator Robinson offered amendment A00342 which requires PennDOT to implement the additional contribution to the Veterans Trust Fund for multi-year registrations not later than September 1, 2022 rather than within one year of the effective date. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was rereferred to the Appropriations committee.