Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Expected To Grow At Substantial Rate Of 37% Through 2025

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global automated breach and attack simulation market size is expected to grow from $202.82 million in 2020 to $277.87 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $983.88 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 37.17%.

The automated breach and attack simulation market is segmented by component into services' platforms/ tools, by deployment mode into on-premises, cloud, by end user into enterprises and data centers, managed service providers, and by application into configuration management, patch management, threat intelligence, team assessment, others.

Technological advancement is among key automated breach and attack simulation industry trends gaining popularity in the market. As per automated breach and attack simulation market research, companies operating in the market are continuously focusing on introducing new technologies to survive in the automated breach and attack simulation market. For instance, in October 2020, Rapid7, a US-based computer and network security company, launched active response for end-to-end detection and response. These improved technologies expand the 24x7 end-to-end risk identification and response capability that help minimize attacker dwell time, increase response period and address user and endpoint attacks.

The major players covered in TBRC’s automated breach and attack simulation market analysis report are Qualys Inc., Rapid7, DXC Technology, Cymulate, XM Cyber, AttackIQ, Skybox Security, SafeBreach, NopSec, Firemon, Verdoin (FireEye), Threatcare, Mazebolt, Cronus-Cyber Technologies, CyCognito.

