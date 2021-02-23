Hawaii State Bar Exam Score to Remain 133 for February 2021 Exam
HONOLULU — Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court announced today that for those applicants sitting for the Hawaii bar examination scheduled to begin on February 23, 2021, the passing score will be temporarily modified to 133.
Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Zack, Supreme Court Staff Attorney, at 808-539-4747.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
