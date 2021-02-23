Inspirational Spirituality Book of Emotional Healing and Hope Released

Dr. Gershom Sikaala of Los Angeles, California, releases his new spiritual healing book, “Look At God” that shares true stories of real people with relatable problems who received divine guidance.

/EIN News/ -- Hollywood, United States, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Gershom Sikaala, a mentor and pastor in Los Angeles, California, releases his new book “Look At God,” a series of real life stories on how God is present in the lives of each person. The 95-page testimony book tackles the everyday struggles of ordinary people and how their lives changed for the better when they experienced a spiritual breakthrough.

More details can be found at https://receiveyourbreakthrough.com/lookatgod

The newly released book was conceived and written in 2020 while Pastor Sikaala noticed that the people around him were experiencing a spiritual crisis and questioning the existence of God. He wrote his new book to remind people of the presence of the Lord and act as a testimony to God’s good news on Earth.

There are mental health benefits to finding and having a purpose in life. Regardless of one’s creed, having something to believe in offers therapeutic potential in improving quality of life. Longitudinal studies on the topic have even found that faith in a higher being contributes to a higher sense of well-being and life satisfaction.

“Look at God” shares the power of testimony. As stated in scripture, testimonies are demonstrations of the promises of God and are evidence of His plan for every person. Dr. Sikaala emphasizes that what some people consider as “trials” are God’s tests for the faithful.

To quote Pastor Sikaala, “This book will make you realize that whatever natural, or spiritual things are going on around you, God is always working, He is intimately acquainted with all who seek Him. God can exchange the condition of your life for His abundant life (John 10:10).”

Heidi G. Baker, Ph.D., co-founder of Iris Global, says this of the book, “[It] will take readers on a miraculous journey. It is full of stories that portray God’s grace and the simple gospel of Jesus Christ. It will reignite your passion for the miraculous.”

Reflecting on “Look at God,” author and evangelist Joan Hunter wrote, “In a time of chaos and confusion…and anxiety…You will find peace and purpose as you meditate on the pages of this book.”

While faith is central to his message, Pastor Sikaala differs from some authors and ministers who discuss only attitudes and intangible ideas. An international charitable entrepreneur, he helped bring Zambikes– African-made bamboo bicycles– to the world and portable showers to Los Angeles’ homeless. He has shared the Word of God around the world and authored 15 books including “Breakthrough Thinking” and “The Game of Decisions.” Dr. Sikaala’s Global Charity Initiative attracted support from HBO, celebrities such as R&B singer and Grammy nominee Major, and actors such as Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie”) in their mission to end poverty.

Interested parties can find more information about Pastor Sikaala and his new book, “Look at God,” at https://www.facebook.com/GershomSikaalaPage or https://www.instagram.com/gershom_sikaala/

