Ovation Fertility Announces Additions to Management Team

To support rapid growth, IVF services company Ovation® Fertility has recently added four new individuals to its leadership team, and has promoted three individuals to newly created management roles.

The new hires and promotions add new layers of management expertise to lead the company through expected expansion and planned program development in 2021.

Kimberly Wessel, regional market director, East , brings 25 years of experience in healthcare management. Prior to joining Ovation, she was director of operations in anesthesia for HCA Healthcare in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Gregg Blair, regional market director, West, brings 18 years of experience in healthcare management, laboratory medicine and multi-clinic oversight. He came to Ovation from his prior role as senior director of operations, radiology director and administrative director of laboratory services for Texas-based Austin Regional Clinic.

Tawny Tran, BSN, MBA, director of information technology, an IT leader since 1998, joined the Ovation finance and IT team after serving as director of the IT implementation and planning group of Anthem CareMore Health in Cerritos, California.

Dawn Bien, MBA, director of revenue, brings in-depth knowledge of the complete healthcare revenue cycle, as well as four years of operations and cross-functional experience at a large, integrated hospital health system. Her previous revenue cycle and finance director role was with Fertility Centers of Illinois.

John Whitney, Ovation's former senior manager of storage, has been promoted to Director, Fertility Storage Solutions, an Ovation Company. A skilled program and product developer with more than a decade of hands-on IVF lab experience, he has taken a lead role in the business development of several Ovation service lines.

Cassie Miller, Ovation's former compliance manager, has been promoted to director of risk management. While she will continue helping Ovation's IVF labs maintain regulatory compliance, her new position creates opportunities for next-level information and data sharing to drive performance improvement and reduce risk across the organization.

Whitney Baker, Ovation's former operations manager, has been promoted to implementation manager. In this role, she will use her passion for technology to lead the nationwide rollout of Ovation's new electronic medical records system.

“By adding talent to our leadership team, we are growing the bench strength needed to support our rapid growth, strengthen our relationships with our partner physicians, and enhance the services that we provide to help people grow their families through advanced fertility treatment,” says Ovation President Conor Beardsley. “We are also happy to offer some of our top talent much-deserved promotions into key positions. Their knowledge is one of Ovation’s greatest assets, and they will take the lead on several mission-critical projects that we have under way in 2021.”

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

