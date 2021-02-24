REME HALO® Air Purifier Reported to Be 99.9% Efficient Against COVID-19
RGF® released an independent study showing promising results to fighting COVID-19. Visit www.bit.ly/arpremehalo to learn more.FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, a driving environmental design and manufacturing company, recently announced the outcomes of a third-party study, unleashing that REME HALO® is efficient of 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, normally known as the Covid 2019 or COVID-19.
Instigating in March 2020, the investigation was supervised by Dr. James Marsden, executive director of science and technology at RGF. "The examination results demonstrate the REME HALO to be compelling in fighting the COVID-19 virus and an important solution to promptly improve the Indoor Air Quality of private and business spaces, protecting tenants against exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus." REME HALO® Air Purifier Efficiency makes it an incredible COVID-19 Air filter for commercial and home spaces.
The independent third-party investigation zeroed in on the inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 utilizing RGF's flagship REME HALO product with PHI-Cell® innovation. Performed at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories located in Cypress, Calif., the testing focused on neutralizing the virus inside the occupied space in the air and on surfaces.
"In our New Normal, the public merits the certainty of Indoor Air Quality solutions that are supported by science. This investigation demonstrates the viability of one of our leading items," said Ron Fink, CEO, RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. "From cafés to schools and business environments, RGF's REME HALO® is a verified solution that gives the genuine peace of mind expected to get America back to work."
The test technique utilized the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a huge chamber (1,280 cu. ft.) addressing a real-world air-conditioned office or home or home space. The virus was nebulized into space, recreating a wheeze or cough from an infected individual. With the REME HALO working inside the chamber, the virus was decreased on contact, bringing about a 99.9% decrease of the virus inside the mimicked real-world space.
The REME HALO® dynamic air purification system testing demonstrated the SARS-CoV-2 virus was altogether killed inside the space on airborne infection, lessening the risk of individual-to-individual contamination by respiratory particles and aerosols. The "active" solution of The REME HALO® works wonders by neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 inside the consumed space, eradicating the requirement for infection particles to go through the HVAC system filters or UV air purification framework.
RGF® Environmental Group has brought forth an exclusive range for the protection of its customers against COVID-19, including New REME HALO® Air Scrubber.
With REME HALO® Air Purifier, individuals can continue the bliss of joy in this new normal without fretting over contamination issues. For more information about the product, contact the Air Repair Pros furnace repair company at (972) 625-1400.
About the RGF®:
RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 35+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water, and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems.
