COVID-19 Daily Update 2-22-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 22, 2021, there have been 2,119,158 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,854 total cases and 2,263 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Kanawha County and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.  “We offer our deepest sympathies to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY:  Barbour (1,174), Berkeley (9,585), Boone (1,549), Braxton (772), Brooke (1,996), Cabell (7,689), Calhoun (222), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,609), Gilmer (703), Grant (1,049), Greenbrier (2,375), Hampshire (1,499), Hancock (2,573), Hardy (1,260), Harrison (4,810), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,579), Kanawha (11,891), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,660), Marion (3,614), Marshall (2,982), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,338), Mercer (4,161), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,097), Monongalia (7,796), Monroe (932), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,163), Ohio (3,595), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,512), Putnam (4,146), Raleigh (4,597), Randolph (2,364), Ritchie (613), Roane (490), Summers (698), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,655), Wayne (2,583), Webster (294), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (348), Wood (6,966), Wyoming (1,719).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. 

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information. 

