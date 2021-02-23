3:00 PM Update: Crash Closes Route 11 in Snyder and Northumberland Counties

3:00 PM Update: Route 11 is open in Snyder and Northumberland Counties.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 11 are closed between the Route 11/15 split in Monroe Township, Snyder County and Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

The roadway is expected to be open within an hour.

Motorists should expect a traffic delays on Route 11/15 in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf in Snyder County and on Route 11 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County. Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Motorists should leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.

