Work to Realign Routes 160/756 (Elton Intersection) to Begin

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that A. Liberoni, Inc., of Plum Borough, will begin work Friday, February 26, on a multi-phase project to realign the intersection of Routes 160 and 756 in Adams Township, Cambria County.

The first two phases of the project will start with demolition of several houses at north-west corner of the intersection, to allow for roadway realignment of Route 756. Currently, remediation and utility work is underway to prepare for the demolition. Waterline and driveway relocation will occur and new drainage will be installed. This will be done off alignment with minor traffic impacts until the beginning of July.

Stage three will begin in July in order to connect the new alignment of Route 756 to the southbound lane of Route 160. This phase will last two months and will involve a 13.5-mile detour of northbound traffic from Route 756 onto Route 160 North, to Route 869 North, to Route 219 South to Route 56 East back onto Route 756. Route 160 will be widened to allow for traffic to be reduced to one-lane, under temporary signal control. This will be followed by paving of the new alignment at the intersection. Work will conclude in late October, with winter shut down and will resume in spring 2022 with bridge construction on Route 2001 on the opposite side of the intersection from Route 756.

Next year’s final stage involves superstructure rehabilitation of the bridge carrying Route 2001. Crews will remove bituminous deck from the pre-stressed adjacent box beams and place a composite concrete deck. Minor approach work and paving will follow.

Traffic will be under daylight flagging and temporary signal control throughout the project, except during stage three where the above-mentioned detour will be in place. Motorists should expect minor delays and are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.

All work on this $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

